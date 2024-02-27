Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) PT Lowered to $79.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $79.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT
Planet Fitness Price Performance
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Fitness
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.