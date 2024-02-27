Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Up 9.5%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares were up 9.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.37 and last traded at $3.33. Approximately 12,726,544 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 49,847,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 0.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 20.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

