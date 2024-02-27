Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on July 11th

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Plus500 Trading Down 0.4 %

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,819 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 739.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,920 ($24.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,756.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,543.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.