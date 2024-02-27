Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on July 11th

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Plus500 Trading Down 0.4 %

PLUS stock opened at GBX 1,819 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 739.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. Plus500 has a one year low of GBX 1,263 ($16.02) and a one year high of GBX 1,920 ($24.35). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,756.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,543.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) target price on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Plus500

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Plus500 Ltd. (PLUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.95 on July 11th

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUSGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Plus500’s previous dividend of $0.73. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,819 ($23.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 739.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.04. Plus500 has a twelve month low of GBX 1,263 ($16.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,920 ($24.35). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,756.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,543.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($29.17) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plus500

About Plus500

(Get Free Report)

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Plus500 (LON:PLUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.