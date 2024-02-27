Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Increases Dividend to $0.66 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65.

Polaris has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 28.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $91.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Polaris has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Polaris by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Polaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Polaris during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Polaris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,375,000 after purchasing an additional 48,179 shares during the period. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Polaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.