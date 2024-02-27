Pollux Coin Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.00 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $22.00 million and $400.86 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.43992461 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

