Polymath (POLY) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $157.01 million and $5,556.97 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

