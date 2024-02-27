Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Issues Earnings Results

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS.

Postal Realty Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

PSTL opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $299.82 million, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 738.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

