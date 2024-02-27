PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Price Performance

Insider Activity at PowerSchool

NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.09. 181,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,114. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.82 and a beta of 0.99. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $336,088.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 533,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,181.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 14,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $336,088.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 533,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,181.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,848 shares of company stock worth $3,009,555 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.