PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PowerSchool

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

PWSC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $22.46. The company had a trading volume of 288,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,825. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.09 and a beta of 0.99. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

In related news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shivani Stumpf sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $64,064.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,113 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,248.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at $49,625,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,848 shares of company stock worth $3,009,555. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 419,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 89,213 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PowerSchool by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $373,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PowerSchool

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.