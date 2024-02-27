Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 310,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,734,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE opened at $196.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.15. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

