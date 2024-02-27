Primecap Management Co. CA Has $3.51 Million Holdings in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of Spirit Airlines worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.32.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

