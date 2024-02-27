Primecap Management Co. CA Has $358,000 Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 222,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 436,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 355,555 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 40,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $641.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $12.40 to $11.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Featured Articles

