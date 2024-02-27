Primecap Management Co. CA Takes Position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 304,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 135.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $45,919.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James M. Frates sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $44,352.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,531.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 2,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $45,919.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,529.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,369 shares of company stock worth $185,656 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

AMLX stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $38.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.70.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMLX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

