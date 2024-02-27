Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 205.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 586,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 394,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

