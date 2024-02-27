Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services updated its FY24 guidance to $3.05-3.25 EPS.
NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 3,800 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $120,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
