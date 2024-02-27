Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.050-3.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.37. 318,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day moving average is $32.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

Institutional Trading of Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, CEO Thomas Edward Mccormick sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $1,630,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.