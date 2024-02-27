Private Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after purchasing an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.29. 293,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,331. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.45. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $36.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average of $32.42.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $36.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.