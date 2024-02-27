Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Toyota Motor accounts for about 1.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TM traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $237.16. The stock had a trading volume of 123,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,102. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $132.35 and a 1 year high of $238.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.39 and its 200-day moving average is $187.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

