Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.81. 11,195,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,727,984. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

