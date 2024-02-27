Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,624 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.08% of QuantumScape worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,826,000 after purchasing an additional 198,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 348,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $100,271.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 16,199 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $100,271.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 793,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,015.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $225,291.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,343.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 656,104 shares of company stock valued at $4,878,863. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QS. Truist Financial raised their target price on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

QuantumScape Trading Up 0.8 %

QS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 2,733,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,731,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 4.94. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuantumScape

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

