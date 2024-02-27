Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,189 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,693,000 after buying an additional 1,998,078 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $133,439,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,394,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,718 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.27. The company had a trading volume of 359,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923,064. The company has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

