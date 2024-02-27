Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,136 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after buying an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after buying an additional 6,493,148 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $464.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,820. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.76 and a 1 year high of $468.87. The company has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $445.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

