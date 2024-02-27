Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,774 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.33.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $768.13. 1,242,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $309.20 and a twelve month high of $794.47. The company has a market cap of $729.85 billion, a PE ratio of 133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $658.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $604.27.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 89.66%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

