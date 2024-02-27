Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,232,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIOO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,173. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $80.90 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

