Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,115. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $115.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.69.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

