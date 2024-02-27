Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 69,838 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 69,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,958,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

USMV stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,382,695 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

