Private Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $602,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $90.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $829.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.44 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8345 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.