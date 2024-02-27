Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. STAR Financial Bank grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $66.47. 1,035,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622,083. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.67. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.56 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

