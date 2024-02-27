Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 8,471 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,946 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DB traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. 1,324,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

Featured Articles

