Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Announces Earnings Results

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $440.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 9,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $229,171.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,464,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,848,194.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $287,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,474,484 shares in the company, valued at $131,223,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 2,721.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

