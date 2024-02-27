Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Amphenol by 15.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 521,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 69,545 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 178.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,195,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,380,000 after buying an additional 351,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $29,633,250. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6 %

APH stock opened at $108.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.44. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

