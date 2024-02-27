Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,186,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,368,000 after purchasing an additional 58,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

DOCU stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $66.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $470,553.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,964.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,292 shares of company stock worth $8,339,988 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

