Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

