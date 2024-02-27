Profund Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.