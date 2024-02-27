Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of BeiGene by 56.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the third quarter valued at $301,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in BeiGene by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 95,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,186,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGNE stock opened at $160.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $132.95 and a 1 year high of $272.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.26.

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.08. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 43.53% and a negative return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($4.29) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

