Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after buying an additional 106,594 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 372.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $331,284.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,343.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $107,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.29. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

