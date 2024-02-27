Profund Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,770.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,681.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2,607.63. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.