Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,518 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 43,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

NTRA stock opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.63 and its 200 day moving average is $55.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.34. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $74.79.

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares in the company, valued at $27,639,537.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 842,607 shares of company stock worth $51,337,576. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

