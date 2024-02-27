Profund Advisors LLC Sells 40,240 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,385.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,004,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after buying an additional 3,951,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,207,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,004,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,051 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $16,222,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3,445.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
BCRX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $9.20.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
