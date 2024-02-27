Profund Advisors LLC Sells 54 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock opened at $359.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.69 and a twelve month high of $541.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $409.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.88. The company has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

