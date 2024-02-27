Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Ecolab by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $220.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.62. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.87 and a 52-week high of $222.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.