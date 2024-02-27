Prom Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $212.61 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Prom token can currently be bought for $11.65 or 0.00020632 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $212.61 million and approximately $29.89 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00015404 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015632 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,441.98 or 0.99956203 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.75 or 0.00187284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008793 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 11.76171856 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $28,010,990.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

