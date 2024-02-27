Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.19. 240,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $60.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.