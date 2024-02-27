Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.61. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,378 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

