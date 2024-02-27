Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,073,508.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $278.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

