PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PubMatic Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $841.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.33 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $117,108.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at $354,326.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 7,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $117,108.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,326.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,013 shares of company stock worth $1,462,046 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

