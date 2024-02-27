PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $27.00 at B. Riley

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. 1,656,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,382. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 686.67 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. PubMatic had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulina Klimenko sold 2,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $35,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 3,830 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $65,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,046 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in PubMatic by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PubMatic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PubMatic by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

