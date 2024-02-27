Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.73. 90,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 186,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Pulse Biosciences Price Performance

Insider Activity at Pulse Biosciences

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $583.85 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan purchased 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,272.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $280,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 285,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,946.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 152,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $1,385,672.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 212,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,272.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 469,531 shares of company stock valued at $4,372,621. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

