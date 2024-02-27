Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PSTG. Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $41.51 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 218.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

