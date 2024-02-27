Purple Biotech’s (PPBT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Purple Biotech Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PPBT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 255,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,556. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. Purple Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPBT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Purple Biotech during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Purple Biotech by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 7.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.