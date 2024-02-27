Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.27.

QTWO stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Q2 has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $47.90.

In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

