Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.27.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QTWO
Q2 Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Q2
In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $46,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,595.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 223,801 shares of company stock worth $9,372,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter valued at about $774,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Q2 by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,252 shares in the last quarter.
Q2 Company Profile
Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Q2
- What is a Dividend King?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.